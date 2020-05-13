A Caddo Mills man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in connection with a stabbing death in Greenville in January.
Robert Paul Nichlson, 43, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April involving the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak.
During a hearing Monday in the 196th District Court, conducted by a Zoom conference, Nichlson was formally arraigned on the indictment and entered the not guilty plea.
Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and scheduled an interim hearing for June 17.
Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department has indicated the stabbing was believed to have been a road rage incident.
Smith’s death was the first homicide reported in Greenville or Hunt County during 2020.
The murder charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of five to 99 years to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.