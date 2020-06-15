A Fannin County man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Roger Jan Devine, 61, of Honey Grove, was arrested June 2 by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual assault of a child-continuous, victim under 14.
During an arraignment hearing Thursday morning in the 196th District Court, conducted via Zoom teleconference, Devine entered the not guilty plea.
Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and set an interim hearing for July 13.
Devine was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bond on the charge, an indictment issued sealed in April from the Hunt County grand jury, pending Devine’s arrest and arraignment.
The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.