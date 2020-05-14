A Caddo Mills man has pleaded not guilty to a charge filed in connection with a reported stabbing at a Hunt County nightclub in February.
Jaime Morales, 24, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Morales entered the plea during an arraignment hearing conducted via Zoom conferencing Monday in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and scheduled an interim hearing for June 17.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morales involving the reported incident at the Texas Beach Club in Campbell.
The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a fight in progress at the club at around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 16. Upon arrival, the deputies were informed two male subjects had gotten into a fight and that during the altercation one person was stabbed multiple times.
The stabbing victim had left the scene prior to their arrival but was located a short time later at a local hospital.
Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Morales, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Morales was arrested without incident at his residence on Feb. 25 and was booked into Hunt County Detention Center. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.
The victim was reported to have been released from the hospital.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
