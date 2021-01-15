A Dallas County man has pleaded not guilty to an indictment of armed robbery in connection with a reported hold-up in Commerce during the summer of 2019.
Ronald Bernard Brown, 23, who has listed addresses in Balch Springs and Dallas in court records, was arrested in early December by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and was placed in the Hunt County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Brown entered the not guilty plea Wednesday during a hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench scheduled an interim hearing on discovery evidence for Feb. 18.
An arrest warrant was issued in July for Brown, also referred to in court records as Daveon Slack, after he failed to appear for the arraignment hearing on the indictment.
Cameron Minger, 22, of DeSoto, entered a plea of guilty to the charge during a hearing in the 196th District Court in October. Under a plea bargain arrangement, Minger was sentenced to 180 days jail time upfront, followed by 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
The Hunt County grand jury issued aggravated robbery indictments in April against both men in connection with an incident reported in Commerce on Aug. 3, 2019.
The robbery was one of at least three which were reported in Commerce between July 31 and Aug. 3, 2019.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
