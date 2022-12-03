After more than a quarter-century of developing new technology and looking to the horizon, Tony Norman has decided to focus on his own future.
Norman, co-founder of Greenville’s Innovation First and related companies, is retiring.
“This is actually something I have been thinking about for a while,” he told the Herald-Banner this week.
However, Norman, who serves as president and CEO of the company that he created alongside Bob Mimlitch, won’t be going away completely.
“I’ll be staying on the board of directors,” Norman said. “I’ll keep my hand in.”
Innovation First began as a local robotics company but has since expanded into global electronics and technology enterprises. It remains a leader in educational and competitive robotics products and is a growing developer of consumer robotics toys.
Norman and Mimlitch graduated from Greenville High School and went to work for Raytheon, where they became involved in the For Inspiration of Robotics, Science and Technology (FIRST) competition. FIRST challenges students from around the world to solve engineering problems using robotics technology.
While working for Raytheon, the pair spotted some defects in the system used by the competition, and they became the default technical support staff for local FIRST participants.
Innovation First designed the technology powering the Vex Robotics Design System and partnered with RadioShack in 2005 to develop the product platform. In 2006, Innovation First acquired ownership of the technology outright.
Innovation First became a privately held corporation in 1996. The RackSolutions division, which designs the brackets and mounting hardware that became the company’s bread and butter, was formed in 1999.
Norman said the past few years have been difficult for Innovation First, as it has for any technology company, due to global problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained the company has had to address issues in obtaining equipment and parts, including chips and semiconductors from overseas.
“We are just now starting to come back to the level we were pre-COVID,” Norman said.
More recently, a series of posts to robotics-related online message boards and social media forums have cropped up, alleging sexual harassment at Innovation First and claiming the company fosters a hostile work environment.
Norman said he obviously is aware of the posts but notes that many of the claims were related to incidents that allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016.
“I was out of the country most of that time,” he said, adding the posts were being made by former employees now associated with his competitors.
Norman said he believes some major changes are coming to Innovation First’s management structure in the near future.
“We are going to have a restructuring of the board of directors,” he said, which will also include the naming of a new CEO.
“I expect to make an announcement in the next few weeks,” Norman said. “Maybe it will be in the next week or so.”
VEX is also expanding its offerings of labs and curriculum for students learning about Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM).
“Pretty soon they will be available for classes from pre-school all the way through 12th grade,” he said.
Mimlitch will also remain with the company.
“Bob will be staying and will be on the board,” Norman said. Still, Norman isn’t entirely sure of his own plans.
He wants to spend more time with his two children, and he is eagerly awaiting the return of his wife, who has been in an extended stay in China under that country’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
“I am going to be around. I will still be helping the community,” Norman said, adding that he will also remain on the boards of the multiple local service agencies. “I’d say I’ll be traveling, but I’ve been all over the world. But other than that, I think I just want to enjoy life.”
