Since 2016, Bikers Against Addiction has raised money through events to support drug and alcohol recovery programs as well as organizations that serve children of addiction.
One of the main projects that Bikers Against Addiction takes on each year is collecting donations of new bicycles, tricycles, scooters and skateboards to be given as Christmas gifts to children who's parents are recovering from addiction.
“We buy and/or collect new tricycles, bicycles, scooters and other riding toys each year for children whose moms are in recovery,” said Bikers Against Addiction founder and president Jessica Shaw. “Those women can’t deal with buying Christmas gifts because they're busy trying to get better so that they can get back to their kids.”
Once the riding toys are collected, Bikers Against Addiction partners with multiple service organizations – such as Hunt County Kids, Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center and Nexus Recovery Center – who manage the distributions to children of addiction.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Bikers Against Addiction will hold a “tricycle run,” in which a convoy of motorcycles, motor tricycles, vans and other vehicles will start in Greenville and head south on Wesley Street/State Highway 34 and continue through Quinlan onto Quinlan Parkway/State Highway 276 and finish in West Tawakoni, collecting donations of new bicycles, tricycles, scooters and skateboards along the way.
“Bikers Against Addiction is asking all neighbors and businesses on the path to be outside by the streets (in front of their businesses or homes) in Greenville between 12:30 to 1 p.m., and they will be going through Quinlan from 12:50 to 1:30 p.m.,” Shaw explained.
“Vans will be following the group picking up donations,” she added. “This is a rain or shine event.”
The specific schedule/route planned for the tricycle run is as follows:
• The convoy plans to meet, starting at 11 a.m., at Smokehouse & Market (formerly Johnson Street Smokehouse) at 2810 Johnson St. in Greenville. They plan to leave the restaurant at 12:30 p.m. There will be a $20 fee to sign up for the convoy.
• Stop at Dark SEC Tattoo and Piercing Shop in Quinlan, at 1119 Quinlan Pkwy. Suite 300, from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
• Stop at Gilligan's Bar in West Tawakoni, at 1425 East Highway 276, from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m.
• Last stop next door to Gilligan's Bar, at Fat Katz Bar & Grill.
Those with questions or who would like to make a donation of a riding toy or money to Bikers Against Addiction can contact them via email at BikersAgainstAddiction@gmail.com or by calling 214-780-7659.
“We've been collecting bikes and tricycles for this every year since we started in 2016, except for when COVID stopped us,” Shaw said. “The first year, we raised about $5,000. The next year, we were able to get about $10,000.
“Each year, it's just been getting bigger and bigger, so it's been exciting to do this and help children of addiction.”
