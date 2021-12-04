For more than five decades, a local Christmas tradition has allowed Hunt County residents to visit some of the area residences elaborately decorated for the holidays.
After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Altrusa Tour of Homes is scheduled to return Sunday from 1 until 4:30 p.m.
An accompanying reception set between 1 and 5 p.m. at Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle Street in Greenville.
“This is probably our 55th year of doing the tour,” said Altrusa Club member Luanne Holloway Dickens. “Everybody was ready for us to get back to the Tour of Homes this year.”
Dickens has been an active participant in the Tour of Homes for 12 years and this time around is a co-chair of the event, which typically sees between 300 and 600 people attend.
“This year we have five beautiful homes on the tour,” Dickens said.
Advance tickets are $15 per person from Greenville Floral or from any Altrusa member, or $18 on the day of the tour at the reception.
The reception will also feature a silent auction, chance drawings, items available for purchase and refreshments.
“It is fun, it is great,” Dickens said. “We raise a lot of money for an organization in the community.
A portion of the funds raised during this year’s tour will be dedicated toward Meals for At Risk Kids, or M.A.R.K., a program of Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH that provides nutritious food resources for children K-6th grade for weekends and summer break. M.A.R.K. provides seven nutritious, easy to prepare meals and snacks for approximately 425 children each month.
“They get a backpack full of food to take home for the weekend,” Dickens said.
Referrals for participation in the M.A.R.K. program come from teachers and school counselors. Children remain anonymous and food is a distributed to the children discreetly so that they are not singled out from their peers. Additional information about the program is available at www.hcsmfish.org/mark.html
“We have a number of fantastic sponsors,” Dickens said. “We have had a big year for sponsors and we really appreciate that.”
She credited her fellow co-chairs, D’Anna Bates and Angela Franklin, for their efforts in helping to organize the tour.
“We are the ones who go out and get the homes,” Dickens said. “Then also we establish the committees who go out and do different things.”
The committees also helped set up this year’s online auction during November.
The five homes featured on the tour this year include those from Cliff and Brooke Jones, Karen Clark, Jim and Beckie Rodgers, Tracy and Ashley Hammons and Sue Ann Harting.
“It is just something Altrusa is known for,” Dickens said.
Additional information on the tour and about the Altrusa Club of Greenville is available online at http://www.greenville.altrusa.org/ or via email at altrusagreenville@gmail.com
