QUINLAN — Aracely Medellin moved to Quinlan from a much larger school system in the Dallas area shortly before entering Ford High School. While at FHS, she has taken full advantage of the school’s cosmetology program. Students at Ford have the opportunity to receive a full cosmetology license with all expenses paid by the school district.
If taken outside the high school setting, the same license could cost $20,000 to obtain. Quinlan ISD announced that Medellin is the first cosmetologist for the 2021 school year. She officially scored the highest on her final practical exam in school history, with a final score of 96%.
QISD has a 100% passing rate in the Cosmetology program compared to an approximately 72% passing rate in the state not associated with a school system.
For Medellin just getting through the program was a unique story because of the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
With the school year switched to a virtual environment, Quinlan schools were faced with educating students across the district’s 152 square miles. About 70% of the district’s students come from economically disadvantaged households.
Public resources, such as access to transportation and the Internet, are almost non-existent for many. Supplying Internet hotspots for each family was not a feasible option as most of the district’s families would still require expensive booster purchases.
Many families rely on the school while they work and provide for their families. The schools in Quinlan ISD are a safe place for children to receive daily meals and are warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Some children have no running water and electricity at home, and many children trust the school’s extra resources to help them be successful.
Often, QISD staff members are the ones who provide love and nurturing not found in some homes. QISD stepped up to meet the challenges faced and finished the remainder of the year strong. As a result and for many reasons, QISD boldly went against most schools in our state and nation and fully opened face-to-face on Aug. 10, 2020.
When the district reopened for face-to-face learning, Medellin hit the school floor running. Living in a rural area with minimal internet access, she could not complete any of her required hours during the quarantine time from March-May 2020.
TDLR, the state’s licensing board, requires a high school student to obtain 1,000 hours to complete the program and take the practical exam.
During the 2020-21 school year, Medellin acquired 300 hours in four short months, then 100 more hours by January 2021, and was the first student in 20-21 to take the practical exam.
Students typically do their practical exam face-to-face at a testing center in Dallas.
COVID changed that. TDLR approved a virtual test from the students’ school salon. In a private room, with no mirror, no phone, and three Chromebook screens on her at all times, Medellin was placed in a new situation and still scored above and beyond expectations.
Even before the pandemic, Quinlan schools had used a software curriculum by Pivot Point, which helped with the transition to online learning. The software is already approved byTDLR for remote instruction to help students across Texas not fall behind when they cannot be at school. Cosmetology was ready for remote learning.
While she was studying, Medellin was working as a shift lead at the local Pizza Hut in Quinlan. She works as much as she can to help her family with her special needs little brother.
Ford High cosmetology teacher Lisa Gibbs said Medellin’s genuine spirit of helping others is also present at school because she always helps her peers and guides them with kindness and grace.
“She is just the mentor of all mentors, and her work ethic is top-notch,” Gibbs said.
For Medellin she will also hold the distinction of becoming a first-generation high school graduate in May of 2021.
