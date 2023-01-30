Lead supervisory personnel at the city’s Public Works Department, which has been operating without a top director since the departure of Press Tompkins on Jan. 20, are reporting directly to City Manager Summer Spurlock, Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom said late last week.
No interim director of public works has been appointed, according to Ransom.
Tompkins, who was brought in in 2019, was dismissed from his position as public works director. Spurlock would not comment on the matter, and Tompkins has declined comment.
Tompkins had been closely involved a number of major public works projects for the city, including implementation of the Greenville’s $50 million streets improvement program, the planned construction of a new raw waterline from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville and the planned expansion of the city’s water treatment facilities.
Tompkins also oversaw the department’s day-to-day operations, including the extension of utilities for new developments, the repair and maintenance of the city’s water distribution system and street maintenance.
Ransom said he was confident all projects in the works will progress as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.