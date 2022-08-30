Back in May 2021, a bill passed through both houses of the Texas Legislature requiring that all public schools in the state “conspicuously” display posters bearing the national motto “In God We Trust” if such posters (or the funds to purchase them) are donated to the school.
For more than a year, little was heard about Texas Senate Bill 797, but two weeks ago Patriot Mobile – a wireless service provider that aims to contribute more than $1.5 million to conservative causes this year – donated several such posters to Southlake Carroll ISD, sparking discussion in the media about the apparent “intrusion of religion” on “secular public institutions” that the law could pose.
An Aug. 17 social media post on Patriot Mobile's Facbook page stated the company's intention to continue donating the posters to “all the schools in the [Dallas-Fort Worth] area,” the Grapevine-based wireless provider did not respond to calls from the Herald-Banner seeking comment and specifics about which counties they plan to send posters to.
So far, eight school districts in Hunt County (Greenville, Commerce, Royse City, Lone Oak, Wolfe City, Campbell, Boles and Bland) have told the Herald-Banner that they have not received donations of any such posters from Patriot Mobile or anyone else.
The bill, authored by District 1 state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), states that the donated posters or framed prints “must contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag” and not include any other images or words other than the motto itself. In April 2021, Senate Bill 797 was approved by the Senate in a 31-0 vote. In May 2021, it passed through the House in a 106-35 vote, well over the two-thirds majority it needed to become “effective immediately.”
“The national motto, In God We Trust, asserts our collective trust in a sovereign God,” Hughes said on Twitter. “As the author of the In God We Trust Act, I am encouraged to see groups like Patriot Mobile coming forward to donate these framed prints to remind future generations of Texans of our national motto.”
State Rep. Bryan Slaton – a Republican who represents Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties –voted in favor of it.
“I was proud to vote yes on this common-sense legislation,” Slaton told the Herald-Banner. “This is a simple and easy way to help educate and remind Texas schoolchildren and all Texans where we place our trust as a nation.
“We shouldn’t hide the fact that we place our trust in Almighty God, and I look forward to seeing our national motto displayed in more places and in more schools," Slaton added.
Although Hunt County Democratic Party Chairman Larry P. Davis sees no problem in displaying the motto in schools, he did take issue with the law saying the schools “must display” them if they are donated.
“As a Christian and a Democrat, I do not have a problem with our nation's motto being displayed in school,” Davis said. “I doubt seriously that it will serve to strengthen the moral fiber of Americans. It doesn't appear to have accomplished that goal since the motto has been displayed on all U.S. currency since 1916 and more recently in courtrooms and on law enforcement vehicles.
“I do have an issue with this law forcing schools to display the posters,” Davis continued. “Originally, the law read, 'may display.’ The final law stated, 'must display.'
"This is just another example of Bryan Hughes and his ilk trying to legislate morality,” he added. “They are trying to shove their beliefs down their constituents’ throats in violation of the First Amendment. As Democrats we respect the rights of every American to believe or not believe.”
In the weeks since its donation of the posters to Southlake Carroll ISD, Patriot Mobile has attracted a large number of defenders and detractors in similar measure.
“There’s a lot of criticism out there of course going on in social media,” Southlake Carroll ISD parent Kelly McGuire said at the district's last school board meeting, the Dallas Morning News reported.
“I just wanted to take this opportunity to remind everybody that last year admin allowed ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs on the senior high campus for about a semester, several days a week,” she added. “So, I’m not sure how people can complain on one hand about these signs under Texas law, and on the other hand, allow BLM signs.”
In protest against the law, Chaz Stevens of Florida chose to “challenge” Texas Senate Bill 797 by posting a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise money to print and send posters to districts that fit within the law's specifications, but have “In God We Trust” written in Arabic, since the law does not specify that the posters have to be in English.
Since the campaign was posted last Monday, Stevens has raised nearly $41,000 and has revised the proposal to include posters with the national motto translated into other languages.
On his GoFundMe page, Stevens also mentions “renting billboard space” in Texas, particularly in Southlake and Mineola.
