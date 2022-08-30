In May 2021, Texas Senate Bill 797 passed through both houses of the state legislature. It requires that all public schools in the state “conspicuously” display posters or framed prints bearing the national motto, “In God We Trust,” if the posters (or the funds to purchase them) are donated to the school. Stated in the bill are specifications for the posters/prints, saying that they “must contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag,” and not include any other images or words other than the motto itself.