No shelters are being planned in Hunt County in anticipation of evacuees from Hurricane Laura, while members of area fire departments were being mobilized to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts.
As the storm closed in on the Texas/Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane, Hunt County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill said the county was not being designated for a public shelter location.
“The hurricane victims are being directed to a headquarters in Ellis County,” Hill said. From there they are being guided to sites established in other areas of the state.
“They are being routed to the shelters that are already set up,” Hill said. “That isn’t to say some of the evacuees aren’t making their way north to Hunt County.”
Local hotels have reported this week they are taking some reservations from those seeking refuge from Laura.
“And some may be staying with relatives in Greenville and Hunt County,” Hill said.
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott warned Texas residents to take the storm seriously.
“The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm's way and protect themselves," Abbott said. "The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge Southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate, secure their property, and take all precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. The state of Texas is prepared to respond to the storm, and we are working alongside federal and local officials to keep Texans safe."
As was the case with Hurricane Harvey in 2017, personnel from the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department were preparing Tuesday to assist with rescue and relief efforts.
The department was among multiple resources that were being deployed with Texas Task Force 2 and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
As of press time Wednesday, Hurricane Laura was scheduled to make landfall either late Wednesday night or early this morning and move rapidly north along the Texas/Louisiana border.
While the bulk of the severe weather was expected to remain well to the east of Hunt County, with multiple counties under tropical storm and flash flood warnings as of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the immediate area throughout the day today.
