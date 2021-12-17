The race for one Hunt County Commissioner’s post has drawn multiple Republican candidates as individuals have filed to run in next year’s political party primary elections.
Although the March 1, 2022 primaries will only have GOP contests for candidates on the Hunt County level, there will be multiple choices to be made in both the Democratic Party and Republican Party primary elections for the statewide and national races.
Filing for the primaries ended Monday evening. Incumbent Hunt County Democratic Party Chair Larry Davis was the only candidate to file for the party on a county level.
Hunt County Republican Party Chair David Hale reported that the race for the GOP nomination for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 will feature the incumbent, Randy Strait, who will face David H. McNabb Jr., David Monroe and Tod McMahan for the nomination.
Other contested races in the GOP primary include Hunt County Clerk, with incumbent Becky Landrum competing against Kelly Elaine Wineinger. The race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 has Clay Rankin facing Charles “Adam” Dominguez.
Incumbent candidates who will be running unopposed during the Republican primary election, and who currently facing no opposition in the general election next November, include 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench, County Judge Bobby W. Stovall, County Court at Law No, 1 Judge Timothy S. Linden, District Clerk Susan Spradling, County Treasurer Brittni Turner, County Commissioner Precinct 4 Steven M. Harrison, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 Sheila D. Linden, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Kerry L. Crews and Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Christie Roundtree.
Due to redistricting there have been some changes as to where Hunt County falls in terms of Congressional and Texas House and Senate districts. Hunt County moved from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Incumbent Van Taylor of Plano has filed for the GOP nomination for House District 3 and is facing Keith Self of McKinney, Suzanne Sharp of Allen and Jeremy D. Ivanokskis of Plano for the post.
On the Democratic Party side, Doc Shelby of Royse City is facing Sandeep Srivastava of Plano in seeking the nomination for the position.
Hunt County was shifted from State Senate District 2 to District 8, currently represented by Angela Paxton. Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for the GOP nomination in seeking reelection. Johnathan Cocks of Allen had filed for the Democratic Party nomination.
Hunt County remains under Texas House District 2 and the current incumbent representative, Bryan Slaton of Royse City, has filed and is facing Clyde Bostick of Caddo Mills for the Republican nomination. No Democrats are in the running for the post.
