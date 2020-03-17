Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.