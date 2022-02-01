Those wishing to serve Districts 1, 3 or 6 on the Greenville ISD School Board have another two and a half weeks to file to run for those places.
The deadline to file as a candidate is Friday, Feb. 18 and the election will be May 7.
For Districts 1 and 6, which are currently being served by Trustees Anne Haynes and Aletha Kruse, respectively, this will be a regularly scheduled election, but the election for District 3 is a special election for an unexpired term. District 3 is currently being represented by Bonnie-Jean Stewart, who was appointed after Janna Stephens resigned.
Since District 3’s next regular election year in the rotation is 2023, whoever is elected to the position this year will have to run again next year.
So far, no one has filed to run for any of those seats.
Those who would like to file to run will need to pick up a candidate packet in the communications office at the Wesley Martin Administration Building, at 4004 Moulton St. For more information about running for a seat on the GISD school board, call the administration department at 903-457-2500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.