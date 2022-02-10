Hunt County will not be placed under an outdoor burn ban … yet.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court on Tuesday were to consider implementing a burn ban for the county due to continued drought conditions and a recent rash of grass and brush fires.
The measure, however, had been placed on the commissioners’ agenda prior to last week’s winter storm, which helped reduce the fire danger, at least temporarily.
“Fortunately, we got a little bit of moisture,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Hunt County has not been under a burn ban since September 2019, although the entire North Texas region remains under drought conditions.
The United States Drought Monitor, in a report issued Feb. 3, listed most of Hunt County, and several other counties in the region, under an extreme drought with the remainder of North Texas under severe drought conditions. Readings for the report were taken on Feb. 1.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed the northern half of Hunt County under a “very high” danger of grass fire Wednesday, with the remainder of the county under a “high” fire risk.
As of Wednesday morning, 99 counties in Texas were listed under burn bans.
Wednesday’s National Weather Service forecast did not include any chances for precipitation for the rest of the coming week and said a cold front was expected to arrive by early Saturday morning, increasing wind gusts out of the north.
“I assume if we don’t get some rain the next few weeks we’ll have to readdress this at a later date,” Stovall said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Philip Martin said residents of the county will likely be burning off some of the downed branches on their property due to the storm.
“The commissioners also have a bunch of limbs which have fallen on the roads, so this should work out good,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.