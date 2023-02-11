The identity of the next “Worthy Citizen” will be revealed during the Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet.
The event, with the theme of “The Greatest Show on Earth,” is scheduled Friday evening at the headquarters of Innovation First in Greenville.
The banquet is reported to be sold out, although the Chamber is inviting anyone interested in attending to check on the potential for a waiting list.
Tickets are $100 each and additional information is available online on the chamber’s website or by calling 903-455-1510.
The night will also include the presentation of the Chamber Ambassador and Board Member of the Year, Passing of the Gavels, Recognition of Board Members and the Community Investment Awards.
Luanne Holloway Dickens was named as the Worthy Citizen during last year’s banquet.
Dickens is expected to be on hand to present the award to this year’s honoree.
Jack Finney helped establish the Worthy Citizen award, which is paid for by a trust Finney established before he died.
Finney was named a Worthy Citizen himself, claiming the award in 1988.
