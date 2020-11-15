The next big round of transportation improvement projects planned for Hunt County could get started early next year if there is funding available.
As has been the case with so many other issues, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the state’s economy hard and in the process has county officials concerned if the money which the Texas Department of Transportation had pledged toward the Hunt County Transportation Improvement Plan will be there when the time comes.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court discussed the issue during this past week’s regular session and heard the county’s end of the bargain is in good shape.
“We’re worried about TxDOT a little bit, whether we’ll get the money we need,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Voters approved funding a $24 million road bond package in November 2016.
The local funding has been supplemented by $194.4 million in state and federal highway funds and another $41.4 million in anticipated funding for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
In June 2017, the commissioners granted the issuance of the first $6 million in Tax Permanent Improvement Bonds.
A representative with Hilltop Securities, the county’s financial adviser, was on hand during the meeting to explain that due to the explosive growth in the county and the strength of the local economy, the expected debt service tax rate will be far lower than what had been originally predicted, which means the county will have to spend less money to pay off the bonds.
The next $6 million tranche of bonds, to pay for the next round or projects, is expected to be issued in February 2021.
“We’re certainly planning on doing the rest of it,” Stovall said, noting there are some concerns. “They’re telling us we’re going to get it, but with the state of the economy …”
Hunt County Transportation Committee Chairman W.D. “Dee” Hilton said the county has a right to be worried.
“Anybody who has money committed from the state needs to watch the state legislative session and see how that goes because they are going to have some shortfalls,” Hilton said. “I think $5 billion is what is being proposed right now.”
Hilton said he and Stovall have already spoken with state lawmakers and TxDOT officials, stressing the importance of the funds toward paying for the needed transportation efforts.
“We’ve got about $200 million in state and federal funding that’s been committed to Hunt County projects,” Hilton said. “Our goal is to make sure they stick to those commitments and make sure they do so in a timely manner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.