More big changes are coming for drivers heading west, starting at the Hunt/Rockwall county and continuing through Rockwall County.
State transportation officials have released details on the next phases of the expansion project along Interstate 30 in Rockwall County.
Starting in October 2021 Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes on the eastbound I-30 Lake Ray Hubbard bridge from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road. The closures were to provide room for crews to start expanding the I-30 bridge and eventually connect to a new frontage road bridge under construction.
The work is part of the $142 million project to build new frontage road bridges across the lake from Bass Pro to Dalrock, and rebuild the Dalrock interchange.
TxDOT announced this week that the next two phases of the project, from Dalrock Road to State Highway 205, and then State Highway 205 to the Hunt County line are both expected to begin construction later this year.
An I-30 project update video is now available on TxDOT’s statewide YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRSedXJCXhs
The project was first announced in 2019, as TxDOT presented plans for sweeping improvements to Interstate 30, from Bass Pro Drive to west of FM 2642 in the Royse City area.
The most significant changes will be the widening of the interstate to eight lanes from Bass Pro Drive to State Highway 205, to six lanes from SH 205 to FM 2642, adding freestanding, six-lane frontage roads alongside the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge and totally overhauling the highway interchanges at Dalrock Road and Horizon Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.