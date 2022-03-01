AUSTIN — Elisa Gonzalez helped former neighbor Bob Umphlet complete his mail-in ballot in November 2020 and even then it was difficult, she said.
Umphlet is a retired veteran who is also disabled and mostly blind. Gonzalez said that even as an able-bodied individual, she found the absentee ballot — an option available only to Texans who are 65 and older, disabled or will be out of the state during the election — difficult to complete with its small type and unclear directions.
Then, Texas’ new, more restrictive voting laws took effect.
“The obstacles that they have put up to the most vulnerable of our citizens is appalling,” Gonzalez said.
Passed in September, the law requires voters to write ID numbers, either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, in two places on ballot materials — once on their absentee ballot application and once on the envelope in which they return their ballot. Should the number not match what was used when they registered to vote, the application or ballot is denied.
Gonzalez said that come October, she had moved and lost contact with Umphlet, until they reconnected by happenstance. At that time, Umphlet told Gonzalaez he had never received a ballot for the then-pending election, which featured eight Texas Constitutional amendments.
After digging around for answers, Gonzalez said she learned Umphlet never submitted a ballot application form to Nueces County elections. Per new laws, elected officials are also banned from sending unsolicited ballot applications to voters, and Umphlet did not know he had to request one.
“He has voted by mail for many years now,” Gonzalez said. “Why can’t he automatically receive the application in order to be able to vote by mail?”
After missing the deadline to submit a mail-in ballot application, Gonzalez coordinated with another neighbor to bring Umphlet to the polls in person. They decided to do so again for the March primaries to ensure Umphlet’s vote is counted and avoid the hassle they previously faced.
“It took two able-bodied people to help my friend do what he has a right to do – vote,” Gonzalez added that she and the neighbor agreed to help Umphlet vote in-person. “[Voting-by-mail] was so cumbersome.”
Umphlet is one of thousands of Texans who have faced difficulties in casting the votes by mail.
According to reporting by The Texas Tribune, hundreds of Texans saw their applications for ballots rejected by local election offices in the first days they were accepted in early January.
Some Hunt County voters also had trouble with mail-in ballots. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash reported that of the 1,009 applications received for voting by mail, 42 were rejected. The main reasons for rejecting the applications were that applicants failed to sign the form or failed to give a reason for why they were requesting a mail-in ballot.
By Feb. 14, Harris County, the most populous county in the state, flagged 14% of vote-by-mail applications, a jump from 6% the county rejected in the same period ahead of an election in 2018.
Nadia Hakim, deputy director of Communications and Voter Outreach for Harris County Elections, said fortunately Harris County — with its size — is able to call or email voters to correct any issues and still allow the vote to be processed. But that is not always the case with smaller counties.
Johnson County Elections Administrator Patty Bourgeois said though she did not yet have an exact number of ballot applications rejected, but that as of Feb. 22 a majority of them were rejected because people aren’t used to the new form and they forgot to put their ID number on the forms.
Bourgeois added that when applications and ballots are flagged, Johnson County Elections staff also call to help voters correct it.
In Cherokee County, of the 313 applications for ballots received this election, 12 were rejected because of noncompliance. However, in the 2018 primary election, the county received 520 applications.
Kandace Herring, Cherokee County election administrator, said a reason for the smaller numbers of applications is likely due to political parties not sending out applications to known voters of that party.
“While voters are frustrated with the new laws passed, myself and my office staff are attempting to assist them and make it as easy as we can,” Herring said. “Our motto lately has been ‘We don't make the laws, we just follow them.’”
Republican state leaders said the changes to the law are to clamp down on voter fraud. Although no widespread fraud has been detected in the U.S., GOP leaders have used the rhetoric to make voting more difficult in many states.
"Senate Bill 1 ensures trust and confidence in our elections system — and most importantly, it makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat," Gov. Greg Abbott said in September when signing the law.
Gonzalez said if she could voice any of her grievances against the new laws directed at absentee ballots, she would want elected officials to know how the laws “have targeted the elderly and the disabled.”
“They're making it harder also for people to help them,” Gonzalez said.
Election Day for the primaries is March 1. Should there be a runoff, it will take place in May. The General Election is Nov. 8.
