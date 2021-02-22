A new trial date is scheduled to be set for a Tarrant County man in connection with the homicides of two people in Royse City two years ago.
Dearis Rayvone Davis of Arlington has been indicted on a charge of capital murder.
A second suspect in the case has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. Calvin Earl Rayford had an open plea of guilty and agreed to testify against Davis.
Both had pleaded not guilty to the capital murder indictment involving the deaths of Courtland Trowell-Wilmore and a juvenile male whose identity is being kept confidential.
Davis and Rayford are each being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond.
Both were taken into custody on May 29, 2019.
The Royse City Police Department reported it had found two people dead in the Woodland Creek subdivision during the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.
One of the two victims was a high school student at the time of his death, and the other was a former student.
The Hunt County District Attorney’s Office had waived the death penalty as a potential punishment should either of the defendants be found guilty of capital murder. Davis is now facing life without the possibility of parole if he is convicted of the charge.
The Hunt County Courthouse remains closed due to COVID-19 and no jury trials are currently being conducted.
As such, a hearing is scheduled Monday morning in the 354th District Court to officially announce new dates in the case, with a pre-trial to be set June 10 and with jury selection to begin June 14.
Regarding Rayford, an open plea means no plea bargain agreement has been arranged in the case and that Rayford is subject to the full range of punishment.
Judge Keli Aiken ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is currently scheduled on June 3..
Manslaughter is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.