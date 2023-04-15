Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH is taking a new direction in its future plans to move into a new home, and the people served by the agency during its weekly produce distribution events will be taking new directions to obtain the items, starting next week.
Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) is preparing to relocate its headquarters from the current 2805 King Street to the former home of Stash N Little Furniture at 2825 Oneal Street.
The move is expected to take most of the rest of this year while renovations are conducted to the new building.
But in the meantime there will be a change to the Thursday morning produce distribution, where FISH offers pallets of items provided by the North Texas Food Bank in front of the current building.
The giveaways have resulted in dozens of vehicles lined up along surrounding the block along Spencer, Wesley and Crockett streets.
“We really are wanting to get the cars off of Wesley,” said FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers. “Fortunately, the Greenville Elks lodge has agreed to help us out.”
As such, the produce distributions will be presented on the parking lot of the new location, starting with the giveaway on Thursday, April 20.
Pud Kearns, owner of Housewarmers of Greenville who also works with FISH, explained the new route for vehicles to take to get to the Oneal Street parking lot.
“Turn west onto Spencer Street from Wesley Street,” Kearns said. “Continue on Spencer Street to King Street. Turn left onto King Street and continue to Oneal Street. Turn left onto Oneal and then turn left into the Elks Club parking lot which is directly across the street from the Stash N Little building. This will be the holding area. You will be directed from there on where to enter the produce distribution line. Once you have received your produce, you will exit the area by turning left onto Roberts Street.”
Jeffers said the times for the giveaways will be the same as before, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact FISH by calling 903-455-0545 or by info@hcsmfish.org
