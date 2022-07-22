Bras For The Cause Hunt County intends to show off some new wheels as it prepares to host its annual event to raise funds toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
A kickoff event is scheduled next month to present details of the 2022 Bras For The Cause Hunt County and to present “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach.
The party is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Landon Winery in Greenville and will feature tours of the coach, named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson. Bras For The Cause Hunt County has dedicated the funds raised during the 2021 event toward the purchase and equipment of the vehicle.
“The new mobile mammography coach is equipped with the latest 3D mammogram technology and a bone density scanner,” said Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation Director Katie McKenna. “It will travel to locations in Hunt County and surrounding counties to offer life-saving cancer and osteoporosis screening services.”
Those attending the event can also sign up to be a sponsor, pick up a yard sign, buy an official T-shirt and more.
Bras for the Cause Hunt County is scheduled the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13 in downtown Greenville. Dozens of elaborately decorated bras will be displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries.
The 2022 event theme will be revealed during the kickoff party and information on how to enter a bra, or bras, (it’s free) will be available.
“This would not have been possible without the hard work of the Hunt Regional Healthcare and Foundation staff, especially Lisa Hill and Katie McKenna,” said Brad For The Cause Co-Chair Kevin Banks. “They’ve spent countless hours doing the research, negotiating the contracts and making sure that every detail was covered. Bras for the Cause is so grateful to them for their work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.