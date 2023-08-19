Starting Wednesday, Aug. 23, young visitors to Northeast Texas Children’s Museum will be able to have fun while developing hand-eye coordination and getting some exercise with the museum’s latest interactive exhibit – MultiBall.
MultiBall is an “interactive sports wall” that consists of a large wall-mounted metal frame and sensors that make targets out of projected images and track player movements as they throw balls at the targets in a variety of games – which can help reinforce kids’ learning by giving them a means of practicing things like their quick math skills or geographical knowledge in a physically active way. They can also use MultiBall to simply have fun, with games that include classics like darts and tic-tac-toe.
“We are expecting this to be one of our most popular exhibits,” the museum’s executive director, Sharline Freeman said of MultiBall.
Once open, MultiBall will be free to play until Tuesday, Sept. 12, after which the museum will begin charging $2 for an hour of play.
The installation of MultiBall will be the second of two recent large, interactive exhibits added to the museum.
Back in March, a “fossil dig” was opened to the public, which consists of a large sandbox-like enclosure that kids can sift through in search of teeth, seashells, bones and other fossils.
The fossil dig also includes wall-mounted panels featuring information about prehistoric creatures who were once native to the Texas area during the Cretaceous and Pleistocene eras.
Both exhibits were made possible by community sponsorships – from Russell Armstrong, Bob Stachowiak and Dennis Anderson for MultiBall; and from Lake Ralph Hall, the Perot Museum, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and Ladonia Chamber of Commerce for the fossil dig.
In 2022, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum set a new record when it greeted a total of about 40,000 visitors over the course of the year. This year, Freeman expects to see the year-end total number of visitors increase by 25% to 50,000.
