In an effort to provide hot lunches more easily to students at New Horizons High School, Greenville ISD leadership has decided to relocate the school's students and staff to the district's building at 9315 Jack Finney Blvd., which formerly served as the original location for GISD's Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy.
GISD plans to complete the move by the first day of fall classes on Aug. 17, the district announced Tuesday.
Over its years at Houston Education Center at 3923 Henry St., meals for students at New Horizons were prepared at Crockett Elementary School and delivered to the campus because it did not have a functioning kitchen, GISD Director of Child Nutrition Sharee Osten explained at Tuesday evening's school board meeting.
While better access to a fully functioning kitchen is one of the main reasons for the move, food for New Horizons students will still likely be prepared offsite (but at Lamar Elementary School) and delivered to New Horizons at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. This is because much of the equipment that was in the building on Jack Finney when it was KGJ STEM Academy has been moved for use on other campuses, and the new equipment for the kitchen likely won't be received until a few months into the school year, Osten explained.
The building at 9315 Jack Finney Blvd. has been part of various educational institutions over the years. It was the Greenville campus of Paris Junior College, and then in 2008 it was sold to Phoenix Charter School and used as its secondary school building until 2015, when it was sold to GISD and re-opened as KGJ STEM Academy in the 2017-18 school year. Then, amid GISD's financial crisis that year, district leadership chose to consolidate KGJ STEM Academy and Crockett Elementary School as a budget balancing measure. Since then, the campus has served an office building for some of the district's departments.
Although New Horizons High School will soon be moving, its current location, Houston Education Center will still house GISD's PRIDE Center, which offers a variety of community education services, including classes in naturalization civics, English as a second language (ESL), Spanish for non-Spanish speakers, parenting and self-defense. Houston Education Center will also continue to house Teachers' Supply Closet.
New Horizons serves students and families who seek an alternative to traditional class structure for a variety of reasons.
For example, New Horizons’ smaller class sizes can be beneficial for high school-aged students who are new to Greenville ISD and who are just beginning to learn English.
Similarly, the smaller student-to-teacher ratio can work well for students in need of credit recovery, who have for whatever reason fallen behind in satisfying their graduation requirements.
Also, the more self-paced aspect of New Horizons has also attracted a few students who want to graduate early.
