New Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith will officially take command of the department next week.
A change of command ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69.
Smith was hired in late June to fill the position. Ht takes over in a permanent capacity from former Chief Scott Smith, who retired in February.
Smith had served as the assistant chief deputy the for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, began his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a detention officer and he had worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years.
