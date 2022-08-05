Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith was formally inducted into the department Wednesday during an official change of command ceremony.
Smith became the first Greenville police chief from outside of the department in more than four decades and succeeds former Chief Scott Smith, who retired in February.
During the ceremony inside the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock said Smith was chosen following an extensive search.
“We interviewed a lot of different people … but we for the right person for the City of Greenville,” Spurlock said.
“It is truly an honor to be here and be a part of this great organization,” Smith said. “It was a grueling process. They were determined to make the right choice.”
Smith also spoke to his new staff, many of whom were in attendance.
“Thank you for welcoming me to be a part of your team,” Smith said before asking the officers to join him in taking the oath of office.
The ceremony also included the passing of the department’s command flag and the awarding of Smith’s official chief’s badge, which was presented by his son Jacob.
Smith was hired in late June to fill the position, previously serving as the assistant chief deputy the for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. He began his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a detention officer and he had worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years.
