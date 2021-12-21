The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to spend funds early in 2022 to help pay for a major transportation project along Interstate 30.
The commissioners met Dec. 14 and received an update on the Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said he had met at the start of the month with representatives with the county’s Transportation Committee, the Texas Department of Transportation and Freese &Nichols about the proposal to add a new interchange along the interstate at FM 1570.
“We anticipate 1570 being let by this summer,” Stovall said.
But before the construction can begin, the county will be asked to purchase the necessary easements along the route.
“A lot of those are just adding on to easements that are already there,” Stovall said, noting consultants with Freese & Nichols are almost finished with identifying the easements that will be needed, which will then be presented to TxDOT’s right-of-way unit to come up with estimates as to the cost.
Stovall said the estimates should be available early in 2022.
“I’ll come back, just as soon as we get an amount, to get permission to pay for those easements,” he said. “And then we’ll have to talk about whether we’re going to pay for this out of bonds, our transportation improvement bonds, or pay for them using capital improvements.”
Voters in Hunt County approved funding a $24 million road bond package in November 2016. The local funding has been supplemented by $194 million in state and federal highway funds, and another $41 million in expected funding for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
The 1570 interchange was among the projects under the program, which also included improvements/additions/replacements to interchanges with County Roads 2511 and 2646, FM 1565, FM 36 and FM 1903 along Interstate 30.
No residential or non-residential structures are expected to be displaced.
The most recent update to the Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan, presented in June, is available online at https://tinyurl.com/3w26ym65
