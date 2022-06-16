After almost four years of Hunt County being without a driver’s license office, a new office has opened for business … but not yet fully.
The new Texas Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office inside the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center at 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville is operational but currently is taking only appointments.
As of Tuesday afternoon there has not been an announcement of when the office will be operational full-time.
The commissioners court voted In June 2021 to approve an agreement with the DPS to reopen the office, with the construction expected to take about a year.
The driver’s license office in Greenville is reopening after it closed about four years ago.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which the DPS had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018, the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
Those wanting to set up an appointment can check online at https://public.txdpsscheduler.com
