After almost three years of being without a driver’s license office and a year after an announcement that one would return, all signs point to a new office opening in the near future.
However, exactly when that will happen is yet to be determined.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court, County Judge Bobby Stovall replied to a inquiry as to the status of the office.
“It is up to the state,” Stovall said, noting Texas Department of Public Safety officials have repeatedly indicated the office is close to opening.
“They’ve told us the past month that it will be the following Monday,” Stovall said. The latest estimate puts the opening on Monday, April 18. However, Stovall pointed to multiple delays in obtaining the necessary computers and other equipment for use in the facility.
A Wednesday morning visit to the office inside the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center at 2801 Stuart St. in Greenville revealed chairs had been set up inside the lobby and several cubicles had been established where personnel would operate, but the employees in the office said they had also not heard of an opening date.
Ericka Miller, press secretary with the DPS Media & Communications Office thanked the Herald-Banner on Wednesday for being patient.
“Final preparations are under way for a successful opening of the new driver license office in Hunt County in the near future,” Miller said. “At this time, an opening date has not yet been finalized.”
The Commissioners Court voted In June 2021 to approve an agreement with the DPS to reopen the office with construction expected to take about a year.
Greenville and Hunt County has been without an office after former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018, the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
