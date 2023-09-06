Hunt and Rockwall counties have a new avenue to turn to when it comes to child welfare issues such as placement cases, foster care and general well-being of children.
EMPOWER, a Dallas-based child welfare collaborative, will begin managing child placement in nine counties east of the Metroplex – Hunt, Rockwall, Collin, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Kaufman Navarro and far eastern parts of Dallas County. The company was named as the community-based care contractor by the State of Texas.
“Our organization is committed to providing children with attentive care and a safe environment to ensure their overall well-being,” says Dr. Linda Garcia, EMPOWER senior vice president.
The company has been working since March 1 and their services went live last Friday. During what’s noted as Stage 1, EMPOWER will develop a network of services and place children in foster homes or other living arrangements while focusing on improving the overall well-being of children in foster care and keeping them closer to home and connected to their communities and families.
“There is a significant need for foster homes to provide children with a nurturing environment to impact their overall wellbeing,” Garcia said. “We hope to educate the local communities on the crucial roles foster parents play and provide the resources needed to guide them through the process while also placing children in licensed homes within their community.”
Empower has also started Stage 2 readiness plans that will provide case management, kinship and reunification services, expand the continuum of services to include assistance for families and to increase the number of children and youths who find permanent homes. Stage 2 is set to go live next March.
EMPOWER has a unique partnership between Texas Family Initiative LLC, CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, Bair Foundation and Pathways Youth and Family Services that works to serve some of the most vulnerable children and families. This partnership has almost 190 years of combined child welfare experience and will further the community’s pursuit of caring for our children and families with integrity and success. To learn more, visit www.3EMPOWER.org.
