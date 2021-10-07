A perfect evening’s weather conditions of clear skies and cool temperatures greeted a half-dozen Greenville neighborhoods who hosted events Tuesday evening during the National Night out.
Representatives of the Greenville Police and Fire-Rescue Departments, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and McGruff The Crime Dog were also on hand for the festivities, after the 2020 National Night in Greenville was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Presbyterian Church provided games, snacks and drinks; the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church offered a table of refreshments; hots dogs were grilled up at the Villa Fontana Fountain; Oak Creek Park and Gabe Estates served up Kona Ice, and had playground time; residents on Sahara Drive, enjoyed a pot luck supper and The Cedars neighborhood conducted a bake-off while hosting an HOA meeting.
Traditionally, the National Night Out is conducted on the first Tuesday night in August, although Texas cities have been allowed by the National Association of Town Watch to conduct activities on an officially recognized alternative date on the first Tuesday in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.