Neighborhoods across Greenville will conduct National Night Out activities on Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. However, because of the heat, Texas and other southern states hold the program on the first Tuesday in October. Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and visits from first responders.
Greenville has been holding National Night Out activities for over 20 years. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and city officials spend the evening going around to as many of the locations as possible.
The following is a schedule of National Night Out activities in Greenville:
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., children’s games, snacks, drinks.
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m, hotdogs, drinks, and more.
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m, potluck and games.
- 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., bake off, potluck and HOA meeting.
- 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Hotdogs, sno cones, kids’ games.
- 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Cookout, karaoke, cakewalk, bounce houses.
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., potluck get-together.
