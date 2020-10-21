Multiple sites are being established this week to offer Hunt County residents a chance to safely and conveniently dispose of their unwanted prescription medications.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is designed as a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.
Locations in Hunt County Saturday include the Commerce Police Department, 1103 Sycamore St.; and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Annex at 2669 E. Quinlan Parkway in Quinlan.
The Greenville Police Department will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the GEUS Service Center, 2810 Wesley St. in Greenville.
The October 2019 Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds, or 441.5 tons, of unused or expired prescription medication collected from more than 6,100 collection sites across the United States.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. A majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
For more information or to locate a collection site, visit the DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day website at takebackday.dea.gov/#collection-locator where you can search by zip code, city, or state.
