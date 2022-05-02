Hunt County residents plan to join Thursday in observance of the 71st Annual National Day of Prayer with ceremonies scheduled at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Rev. Melva Hill of Ebenezer Baptist Church, who helps organize the annual event along with the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Ministerial Alliance, said the service will be conducted at noon on the north side of the courthouse.
“In the event of inclement weather we will relocate to the lobby of the Texan Theater,” Hill said. Local leaders and ministers from the Greenville Ministers Fellowship and the Interdenominational Ministers Alliance will say prayers for families, community, schools, government and other entities. The Greenville High School Choir will also participate.
The theme for this year's National Day of Prayer is Exalt the Lord who has Established Us.
Thursday’s event is scheduled to be an interdenominational service.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
