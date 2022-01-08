Law enforcement officials have released the name of the individual who was reportedly the victim of Greenville’s first homicide in 2022.
The suspect charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Monday night shooting remains in custody and has had an attorney appointed to represent him.
Assistant Greenville Police Chief William Cole identified Christopher Alan Hudson Jr. as the person who was killed in the shooting incident.
“I don’t have any information on the individual that was wounded,” Cole said.
Markethon Antquone Heath of Greenville was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Greenville Police Department on a charge of murder and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Heath remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 on the murder charge, $150,000 on the aggravated assault charge and a total of $3,000 in connection with two misdemeanor arrest warrants from April 2021.
Heath had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 354th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges.
Judge Keli Aiken appointed attorney Russell Brooks as the defense counsel for Heath on the charges.
Brooks could not immediately be contacted Friday. No additional hearings had been set in the case as of Friday.
The Greenville Police Department reported that at approximately 9:56 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.
