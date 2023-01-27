A Greenville man who died from injuries suffered in a Jan. 19 fire has been identified as John Murphy, 86.
At about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, Greenville firefighters responded to a fire at 1207 Wesley St. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building's roof and the structure's front. Before firefighters arrived, Murphy had been removed from the building and taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to a city news release.
The fire remained under investigation this week by the Greenville fire marshal, but there is no suspicion of foul play, according to the news release.
