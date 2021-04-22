The NAACP Greenville Branch has scheduled an online forum for the candidates running for the Greenville City Council in the May 1 election.
The candidates running for Mayor and Places 5 and 6 have been invited to appear during the ZOOM hearing, starting at 8 p.m. today.
Those wanting to participate in the forum must register ahead of time at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsf-6hqjstGdL2zqHrNcZ7j4S_FFsTSguo After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting.
Jerry J. Ransom and Cedric Dean, both current members of the Greenville City Council, are vying for the post of Mayor of Greenville, to succeed David Dreiling.
Brian Hudgeons, Ramon Rodriguez and Terry Thomas are vying for the Place 1 seat on the Council, while Kevin Heath and Kenneth D. Freeman are competing for the Place 6 seat.
Bernardo Esobosa had been in the running for the Place 6, but announced April 14 he would no be seeking the office, as he would be moving out of Greenville.
As it was too late to make changes to the ballot, Esobosa’s name will still be listed in the Place 6 race.
Early voting is scheduled daily through April 27, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in downtown Greenville.
Extended early voting is scheduled at the office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
