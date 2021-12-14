Almost as far back as she can remember, TJ Hassell, formerly of Commerce, has had a love for writing and storytelling, but it wasn’t until she completed a challenging hiking trip in the Grand Canyon a few years ago that she gathered the gumption to finish her first novel.
“We hiked all the way down, straight to the bottom of the canyon in one trip, which you’re not supposed to do. So when we came back up, it took us about 13 hours to hike all the way back out of the canyon through the dark at night,” Hassell recalled. “After hiking out of the Grand Canyon, I said, ‘I feel like I can do anything now. I’m going to finish a novel.’”
Hassell’s debut novel, The Travel Letters, tells the story of Avalon Foster, an archaeologist haunted by traumatic childhood memories of neglect and abandonment, who makes an effort to write thoughtful letters to her children while she’s away at archaeological sites.
“Since the novel is made up of letters, it actually tells multiple stories that weave into a beginning, middle and end, and there are multiple plot twists and turns,” Hassell said.
Although The Travel Letters is Hassell’s first novel, she had started her own “publishing company” when she was in the second grade “with a pencil, a Big Chief tablet and a stapler.” Throughout her adult life, she has also written news stories and columns and has worked in radio.
Another profession of Hassell’s that has trained her to listen to people who have stories to tell is her work as a hairstylist.
“Years were spent behind a barber and salon chair, a setting most conducive to tall tales, complaints and honest, occasionally haunting, stories of family, friendships and enemies,” Hassell’s online bio states. “Some were gossipy, some heartbreaking and some were amusing, but all were instructive and full of character.”
Hassell also credits her husband, retired A&M-Commerce mathematics professor Stuart Anderson, who has encouraged her writing and helped edit the novel.
Together, she and Stuart also regularly perform in the area as a folk duo, with her playing the guitar and singing and him plucking the banjo.
This past Saturday, the two promoted the book and performed songs across from The Wind, The Willows Bookstore in downtown Greenville’s Uptown Forum, where the book is available for sale.
Those who would like to learn more about Hassell can visit her website at www.tjhassell.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.