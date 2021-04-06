Music will fill every night of this year’s Hunt County Fair, which will feature an assortment of local, regional and national performing artists.
The Hunt County Fair is scheduled to return this year, after the 53rd annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Hunt County Fair is set April 23-May 2. Opening night will feature Casey Donahew, followed by Michael Summers & 30 Miles East.
Saturday, April 24, will include performances by Kolby Cooper and the Zach Romo Band, while April 25 will include concerts by Control and Conjunto.
Karaoke Night will be featured the hight of Monday, April 26, while it will be Open Mic Night on April 27.
Pecos and the Rooftops will start off the night of April 28 followed by Tanner Usrey.
Aaron Watson and Randall King will be taking the stage on April 29, while Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Dylan Wheeler and Hayden McBride are scheduled to perform on Friday night, April 30.
Tracy Byrd and Cody Wayne will on stage during the Livestock Sale of Champions on the night of May 1, while a Cinco de Mayo Celebración will fill out the final day of the Fair on May 2.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for this year’s event, while Fair organizers are also thanking Innovation First and Donghe Buick GMC.The Creative Arts and inside exhibit buildings will be closed this year.
General admission tickets will be sold online at $10 for adults before 8 p.m. and $20 for adults after 8 p.m., with tickets $5 each for children 6-12.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
