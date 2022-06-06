For the past 25 years, the music department at Texas A&M University-Commerce has rallied young trumpet, (French) horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba students from across the country to participate in “Blast of Brass,” an annual summer music camp where young brass players have an opportunity to learn from some of the most renowned musicians in the world.
The four day-long camp, scheduled from July 12-15 this year, will put serious brass students through their paces each day as they play through seven rigorous hours of group rehearsals and master classes.
“I’m thinking of hot days in Texas,” guest performer/master class instructor Jens Lindemann said in an invitation video. “In a few weeks, I’ll be in Commerce. You know what else is hot? Our trumpet playing. I’m gonna show you how to be a hot trumpet player.”
In addition to Lindemman, his year’s Blast of Brass (or BOB) will bring back two more returning guest performers/master class instructors; tubist Patrick Sheridan and trombonist John Kitzman. This year’s BOB will also welcome for the first time horn player Alex Kienle.
Lindemann is a German-born Canadian trumpet player who works regularly as an orchestral soloist. He also plays in chamber groups and jazz bands. He is a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and he studied at the Julliard School of Music. He has been awarded the prestigious Order of Canada and has had the distinct honor of giving a solo command performance for Queen Elizabeth II.
Meanwhile, Sheridan is an extremely prolific tuba soloist who has performed more than 3,500 concerts in more than 50 countries. He is a former member of the President’s Own United States Marine Band and is the co-author of best selling wind instrument method “The Breathing Gym.” He keeps a full schedule as a guest conductor for several university bands and orchestras as well as all-state high school and middle school bands.
As for Kitzman, he’s a retired principal trombonist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra but still teaches as an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University, where he has taught since 1975. In addition to the DSO, Kitzman has performed with the Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony and World Philharmonic, and has played on orchestral recordings for RCA, Telarc, Angel, Pro Arts and Delos.
And finally, Kienle is the assistant principal horn player for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He studied at the Julliard School of Music, where he received the William Schumann Award for Outstanding Graduate Student. In addition to the DSO, Kienle has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Australian Chamber Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony, Florida Orchestra, Verbier Festival Orchestra and the New World Symphony.
“One of my favorite things about this week is the transformation that happens in the students as they come together as a community, which is one of the wonderful platforms that chamber music offers,” Sheridan said. “It’s a spectacular thing to see.”
While registration for Blast of Brass is still open, the camp is allowing only a limited number of in-person students as a precaution against COVID-19. Therefore, those who are interested in registering are encouraged to contact the BOB office online or call 214-236-8441.
If the camp has already reached the in-person limit for a prospective student’s instrument, they can still register online to attend virtually and enjoy the master classes and recitals.
