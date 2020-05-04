Hunt County’s museum dedicated to the cotton industry, as well as the county native who went on to become the most decorated American soldier of World War II, will reopen its doors on a limited basis in the coming week.
The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum has also begun scheduling events for the upcoming summer.
The museum at 600 I-30 East in Greenville intends to open its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entrance to the facility will be limited to 25 people at a time.
Among the events scheduled this summer is Camp Doughboy, with the first session July 14-18 and the second July 21-25. The summer day camp is for children 6-10 and costs $60 per person. The theme for the camp program this year will be World War I and will include activities, arts and crafts and songs from the era.
Meanwhile, the annual Audie Murphy Day program, which has been previously set later this month, is now scheduled for Aug. 8 and will again pay tribute not only to Murphy but veterans everywhere.
Additional information is available by calling the museum at 903-450-4502 or visiting the museum’s website at www.cottonmuseum.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.