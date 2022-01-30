By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum will soon be the scene of a temporary exhibit highlighting the history of African-American hair care and styling.
The exhibit, which will offer local and national perspectives on the story of black beauty shops and hair salons, will kick off with a presentation by two local stylists, Susie Smith and Carmen Edwards, who will be speaking at the museum Tuesday at noon. Their talk will also be recorded and posted on the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum’s YouTube channel.
Smith works at Langford Street Beauty and Edwards owns Styles4Smiles Salon & Boutique.
Part of the museum’s upcoming exhibit will focus on black-owned barbershops and salons, as well as hair care products and equipment invented by African-Americans.
One of the inventors/entrepreneurs who will be featured will be Madam C.J. Walker, who is well known for creating a line of highly successful hair care products for black women in the early 20th century.
Walker—who is now the subject of a Netflix miniseries starring Octavia Spencer and titled Self Made—is also famous for opening multiple beauty colleges and is credited as America’s first black woman millionaire.
“We actually have one person in town who is still alive who went to one of her beauty colleges in Dallas,” said museum director Susan Lanning. “It’s been really interesting doing research on that and talking to people.”
The local connection with C.J. Walker that Lanning was referring to is Frankie Lawton, who is now in her 90s and is featured in one of the museum’s oral history videos on YouTube. The direct link for Lawton’s video is:https://bit.ly/3HdC6KH.
Starting in February, the museum also plans to release at least another eight oral history videos this year, each featuring interviews with members of the local black community. Excerpts from some of those videos will be incorporated into the upcoming exhibit.
The presentation that kicks off the exhibit on Tuesday will start at noon. Admission to the program will be free for museum members. General admission will cost $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans and college students, and $2 for children 6 to 18 years olds.
For more information, contact the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502.
