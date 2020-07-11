By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Representatives with a local historical museum will be looking into the future of a memorial monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers.
Susan Lanning, director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, said the museum’s board of directors discussed the statue during its Thursday afternoon board meeting, but took no immediate action on the issue.
“The board decided to put together a committee to discuss the statue in further detail,” Lanning said.
Mike Pierce, the commander of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said the organization was able to speak to the board during the meeting.
“We had about 20 of our members show up and we spoke for about five minutes,” Pierce said, adding the group reiterated its position on what it wanted to have happen.
“I would like to see that put into the care of the Sons of Confederate Veterans so that would prominently put it on private property in a spot and honor it,” Pierce said.
Lanning said earlier this week that the statue was removed from its base on the grounds of the museum, where it had stood since 2004, amid fears it might be threatened and was being stored at an undisclosed, secure location.
Will Hobdy, president of the Greenville branch of the NAACP, said his office had not received any communication regarding the statue.
“But if it has indeed been permanently removed, it signals confirmation that hearts and minds within organizations and institutions, and their leadership is evolving,” Hobdy said.
Pierce said the Sons of Confederate Veterans were prepared to take custody of the memorial.
“We have the funds available to have it moved and to store it,” he said.
The statue was dedicated on Jan. 5, 1926, under the direction of the Greenville Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy No. 1236 and was originally installed in front of the former home of Greenville High School in the 2800 block of Wesley Street.
It was later moved to the next site of Greenville High School, now the Greenville Middle School, at 3611 Texas St., before being relocated again to the museum as part of the Hunt County Veterans Memorial, which also includes a statue of Audie Murphy and a list of all of the veterans from Hunt County who died during the wars of the 20th Century.
