The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum announced Thursday that its board of trustees had voted to keep possession of the Confederate veteran memorial – which was removed from its previous spot on the museum’s grounds in early July out of concerns that it might be threatened – and that the statue would “remain in storage” for at least a year while a committee works out how a way to display it.
“It will remain in storage and will be revisited in September of 2021,” museum Director Susan Lanning wrote in a press release. “We believe this presents us with an opportunity to do more.
“Over the next year, we will be forming a committee creating interpretative signage,” Lanning added. “We will also be looking at the idea of creating exhibits representing the integral part African-Americans have played in the history of Hunt County.”
The museum’s decision to keep the statue in storage disappointed Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander Mike Pierce, who had previously expressed interest in having the statue placed into his organization’s care, so that it could be displayed on private property.
“The local chapters of Sons of Confederate Veterans, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the NAACP were included in the initial discussion (at the museum’s board meeting on July 7),” Pierce told the Herald-Banner. “But since then, this has all been done in closed committee meetings, so we’ve had no opportunity for rebuttal.
“Understandably, this is a tough subject, so we wanted to take the burden off the museum and the city by putting the memorial on private property, which we have ready, where it can be displayed appropriately,” Pierce added. “I’m just afraid it’ll never see the light of day.”
Over the year, the special committee plans to discuss what will be done with the statue and also develop ideas for new and/or retooled exhibits.
“We will evaluate other contributions from all segments of society and see how much further we need to go,” Lanning wrote.
One of the groups that the museum’s board of trustees received feedback from at their July 7 meeting was the Greenville chapter of the NAACP. The chapter’s president, Will Hobdy, said he was pleased to hear of the museum’s decision to take more time planning the exhibits.
“We were there at the board meeting where we listened to the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Daughters of the Confederacy, and I think they listened to us too. So, I hope that this, in the end, will be a positive thing and will better portray the true history of Greenville,” Hobdy said. “Even during the Civil War, Greenville was a divided city, and this can be a chance to better tell that story, for example.
“But yes, I think this will be positive, because in the end, we’re all brothers and sisters, and we’re all family,” Hobdy added.
