The Hunt County grand jury is expected to convene as scheduled next week, and will likely be considering whether to issue indictments in connection with two recent homicide cases; the shooting deaths of two sisters on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce and the reported road rage stabbing death of a Lone Oak man in Greenville.
The offices at the Hunt County Courthouse will be closed next week, under an emergency declaration connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said the grand jury is expected to convene Friday, March 27, for the third session of its six-month term of presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.
“It just all depends on how it plays out, but I do intend to hold the grand jury session,” Walker said.
The courthouse will be closed, but Walker intends to have the building’s security team to allow the grand jurors to enter.
“We will have them sent up one at a time,” Walker said, adding the session will allow for the recommended social distancing six-foot separation of individuals.
“We will be holding the grand jury in the 196th District Court, so there should be plenty of room,” Walker said. “We’ll have them seated with just one person in each row.”
Walker said he anticipates the panel will be looking into two recent homicides.
• Robert Paul Nichlson of Caddo Mills has been charged with murder in connection with the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. Nichlson was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center Friday in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department has indicated the stabbing was believed to have been a road rage incident.
Smith’s death was the first homicide reported in Greenville or Hunt County during 2020.
“The case has been presented to my office and we intend to offer it before the grand jury,” Walker said.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $2 million bond on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the Feb. 4 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus, and a charge of capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department.
Smith is also being held in the Hunt County facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
Walker has said the local charges against Smith will likely be the first to be considered for indictment before a grand jury but noted the Hunt County case had not been completed as of Friday.
“Still, I expect to get that file by next week,” Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.