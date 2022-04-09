A public meeting is scheduled for later this month regarding a proposed municipal solid waste facility along state Highway 24 south of Commerce.
Transfer Waste Solutions LLC of Paris proposes to serve multiple cities in North Texas by taking their solid waste at the proposed site near Commerce, where it will be compacted and then trucked to a company landfill near Blossom in Lamar County, according to company president Josh Bray.
The proposed site was chosen because it is on a major highway and “It fits between several municipalities,” Bray said.
The company has contracts from multiple cities in North Texas to accept their solid waste, Bray said. The site near Commerce could be utilized by municipalities and by residents, he noted.
Not everyone, however, is on board with the project.
Dave Giles of Campbell said the proposed facility is not needed. “We don’t have a trash disposal problem in the county,” Giles said. “It doesn’t serve the people of Hunt County.”
Cities in Hunt County are served by the Republic/Maloy Road Landfill, which is expected to last at least three more decades.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has scheduled the meeting for 7 p.m. April 28 at The Landmark, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville.
In August 2021, the company submitted a permit application to develop and operate the proposed site near Commerce. That was well before Hunt County commissioners passed an ordinance in December that prohibits the establishment of solid waste disposal site in any areas of Hunt County not currently permitted for such facilities under the authority of the Texas Health and Safety Code.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said at the time that the ordinance was proposed after commissioners learned that another solid waste facility was being planned in the county. The commissioners’ action, however, does not apply to the permit already requested by Transfer Waste Solutions.
“This application was submitted before the ordinance was passed,” Giles said.
He fears that opening a waste site near Commerce will lead to a significant increase in 18-wheeler traffic along Hwy. 24. Giles believes an estimated 120 semis will travel along Highway 24 daily.
Bray noted that the number of trucks going to and from the proposed site would be no different than the number already traveling on the highway to landfills in Hunt and Lamar counties.
“It will have a very, very limited impact on traffic,” Bray said, noting that similar facilities are typically established in urban centers. He referred to the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
“There is a waste transfer facility within a mile of there,” Bray said.
Giles said he expects state Sen. Angela Paxton and state Rep. Bryan Slaton as well as members of the Hunt County Commissioners Court to appear at the public meeting.
The notice from the TCEQ indicates the meeting will consist of an informal discussion and a formal comment period. However, the public meeting is not intended to be a contested case hearing. The public is encouraged to ask questions of the applicant and TCEQ staff concerning the application. However, comments and questions submitted orally during the informal discussion will not be considered before a decision is reached on the application, and no formal response to questions will be made.
During the formal comment period, members of the public may state their formal comments orally into the official record. All formal comments will be considered before a decision is reached on the application.
Written comments may be presented anytime during the meeting or by mail before the close of the public comment period to the Office of the Chief Clerk, TCEQ, Mail Code MC-105, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, TX 78711-3087 or electronically at https://www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment/.
Information about the application or the process is available by calling TCEQ Public Education Program, toll free, at 1-800-687-4040.
The permit application is available for viewing at the Commerce Public Library, 1210 Park St. in Commerce, or may be viewed online at https://www.scsengineers.com/state/hwy-24-transfer-station/hwy-24-transfer-station-permit-application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.