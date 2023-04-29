As a finalist in the Voice of Hunt County singing contest and as this month’s featured artist at At the Top Art Gallery in Greenville, the last few months have been eventful ones for James Pence of Campbell. And that’s saying something, because Pence is not only a musician and visual artist, but also a published author of more than 11 books and has been active as a worship leader with several different prison ministries over the years.
However, two years ago, all of that nearly came to an end, when Pence suffered a major heart attack. Thankfully though, his life was saved through the swift action of both his daughter, Charlene, and first responders with the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department and Hunt County EMS.
Now, with his strength mostly restored, Pence is seeking opportunities and ways to share the story of the difference first responders made that day.
“On Jan. 27, 2021 at 4 a.m., I had a massive heart attack. Charlene performed CPR on me for 15 minutes, and the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department took over for her,” Pence said. “After a total of at least 40 minutes of CPR, six shocks from the defibrillator, one stent in my widowmaker artery (left anterior descending artery or LAD), a LifeFlight to Dallas, one week in ICU and one in rehab, I was back.
“It’s because of the efforts of these first responders that I am still here,” Pence added as he held back tears. “Because of that, I’m seeking out and praying for opportunities to share the story of my heart attack and what God and those men and women did for me.”
In addition to simply wanting to advocate for first responders and incorporate his heart attack journey into his ministry, Pence and his wife, Laurel, have also been working to give back to area first responders.
Recently, in February, the Pences started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to raise money for a second automatic external defibrillator (AED) for the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department. One month later, the campaign managed to raise the necessary $3,250 to buy the device, and it has since been delivered to the department.
“We wanted to give back after my heart attack, so I asked the fire chief if they had an AED, two which he said they had one, but they had two trucks,” Pence said. “That’s when we decided to help them get a second one.”
While giving back to first responders is something that Pence has felt sincerely moved to do, he has also been getting back into singing and creating art.
“After my heart attack, I wondered if I would even be able to sing. Being intubated (having a tube inserted into the trachea) wreaks havoc with vocal chords, and after a week on a ventilator I wasn’t sure how badly mine would be damaged,” Pence explained. “One of the first things I did at home once I was strong enough was to go to my keyboard and try to play and sing. I was able to play, but it hurt to sing and it didn’t sound very good, either. This was probably about March of 2021.
“However, I kept working at it and eventually got to the point where my wife and I could lead worship once a month at Fellowship Bible Church, but I’d lost a lot of my range and my voice wasn’t very strong,” he added.
Then, soon after The Voice of Hunt County competition was announced in December 2022, Pence took it as motivation to challenge himself even more.
“It was the first time I’d ever done something like that, but when I saw the signs for the competition I thought it would be fun to send in an audition recording, just to see what they thought,” Pence said. “Recording the audition song was a challenge because I’d lost so much ground vocally. That said, it was a decent recording. After I found out I’d made it through to the live shows, I started rehearsing between one and two hours a day with vocal coach videos I’d found on Youtube.”
Pence’s hard work paid off when he was not only selected for the live competition on Friday, April 14, but also continued the following day as a finalist.
“I’ve been tongue-in-cheek telling people that my competing in ‘The Voice of Hunt County’ officially signifies my come back,” Pence said with a laugh.
With his return to form, Pence – along with other contestants in the inaugural The Voice of Hunt County contest – will soon perform at the Texan Theater as part of the Hunt County Festival of the Arts on Saturday, May 6.
In terms of visual art, Pence is well-known in the area as a live chalk artist, in which his performances consist of him drawing in front of a live audience while a piece of recorded music plays. Part of his drawing will be with regular colored chalk while another part is drawn “blind” with “invisible” chalk that can only be seen when a blacklight is shined on the paper. When the song on the recording finishes, the blacklight is turned on to reveal the “hidden” part, for a magical effect.
Since his heart attack, he has only done live chalk drawings twice: once at a Day With Dad event at Buster Cole State Jail in Bonham, Texas in which children with incarcerated fathers got to visit the jail for a day of activities; and the other was at a meeting for Farmers Electric Cooperative.
While Pence’s live chalk drawing is an artistic medium that he’s definitely known for in the area, he’s also been increasingly experimenting with digital and AI art.
“I’ve always been a bit of a techy. In fact my first three books were about web design,” Pence said. “So, with digital art becoming more accessible in recent years due to not needing as expensive of equipment and software, I started familiarizing myself with different apps in 2016.
“Eventually, in one of the Facebook groups for digital art I belong to, someone started complaining about AI (artificial intelligence) art, but I automatically thought it sounded fascinating,” Pence said. “As I’ve been working with AI art, I’ve been figuring out ways to keep the AI from doing everything and keeping myself as part of the process.
“AI evolves quickly, though. It’s even a little scary, but I think it’s a pretty cool thing,” he added.
Examples of Pence’s artwork can currently be seen at At the Top Art Gallery inside the Uptown Forum, at 2610 Lee St. in Greenville. He will also be showing and discussing his AI art at the Greenville Art League meeting Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.
