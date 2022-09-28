It is finally feeling a bit more like fall outside, at least during the mornings, so many people may be pondering where is the perfect place in Hunt County to pick out a pumpkin.
Fortunately, there are several options available.
• The annual Wesley United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, 1200 East Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville, was scheduled to open for the season Monday. Those seeking additional information can call the church at 903-455-1594.
• Kadee Christmas Tree Farm, 5054 U.S. Highway 69 South, Greenville will open its pumpkin patch at 10 a.m. Saturday. In addition to thousands of pumpkins, the working farm is scheduled to offer activities such as hay rides, barrel train rides, pumpkin bowling, an animal barn, a ninja ropes course and more. Additional information is available at 903-413-3811, via email at kadeefarm@yahoo.com or the website at www.kadeefarm.com.
• The Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch, 7126 South FM 548 at Royse City, is scheduled to open for the season Saturday with free admission, although there will be some charges for the activities offered. Additional information is available at 214-502-3674, www.pitchforkpumpkinpatch.com or email at pitchforkpumpkinpatch@gmail.com
