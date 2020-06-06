A march and rally to promote racial justice is scheduled in downtown Greenville Sunday afternoon, one of at least three events occurring in the area in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The “We Are George Floyd” event is set for 3 p.m. Sunday and will include a peaceful march and a rally at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Greenville City Council Place 6 representative Cedric Dean will be the master of ceremonies for the program and the rally will also feature at least two guest speakers.
Sunday’s event is also organized through the efforts of the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the NAACP Greenville Branch and the Corporation For Cultural Diversity.
Those wanting to take part in the march are asked to meet at Market Square at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The march will proceed west on Lee Street to the courthouse, where a rally will feature at least two guest speakers. After the rally the procession will continue to Stonewall Street to Washington Street and then back to Market Square.
Those participating in the event are asked to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and observing social distancing.
Heat is also expected to be a factor, as temperatures Sunday are forecast to climb into the mid-90s.
• A March for Black Lives has been scheduled in Royse City this evening. Those attending the event are asked to meet at city hall, 305 N. Arch St., at 6 p.m. Organizers posting the event on Facebook said it was a peaceful protest and asked those marching to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
* Bridge of Unity — A Prayer Meeting, is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street in Greenville. The program is hosted by Tyler Tyndell, who noted on the event’s Facebook page, ”The intention of this meeting is not to detract from or dismiss ongoing progress being made for racial justice. On the contrary, I believe that people united together in faith and intentional prayer can help usher in Heaven's solution through displaying the life of Jesus and seeking God's heart for this moment in history. We will see change in the political and social sphere when we see change in our hearts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.