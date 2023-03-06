With the price of eggs on the rise it is not too surprising that there are already a number of eggs hunts planned in the area, all of which are free and will feature eggs of the Easter Bunny variety.
• The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville has set Easter After Dark for 7:30 p.m. March 31. The event is designed as an Easter egg hunt for grown-ups, and is open to anyone 18 and older. Prizes will be placed in hundreds of eggs, which will be hidden on the museum grounds at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville. Cost for the hunt will be $10 for museum members and those registering before event, and $12 for those signing up the day of the event, if any tickets are still available. Participants should bring a flashlight, as well as something to store all their eggs. Tickets found inside the eggs will be redeemed for prizes inside the museum. Additional information is available by calling 903-450-4502 or visiting the museum’s website at www.cottonmuseum.com
• The City of Greenville and Texas Fishing LLC are presenting the 2023 Easter "Eggstravaganza" on April 6 at the Greenville SportsPark. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and come to a close with the egg hunt at 7 p.m. There will be games and activities for kids and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Approximately 30,000 eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields that will feature designated areas for ages 0-4, 5-8, 9-12 and an adaptive field. Additional information is available by calling 903-457-2994 or via email at parksdept@ci.greenville.tx.us
• The Hunt County Business Professionals has scheduled the Second Annual Easter Extravaganza from until 5 p.m. April 8 at Graham Park in Greenville. The day is expected to included games, food and music and an Easter Egg/money hunt.
Donations of candy filled eggs, chips, drinks, individually wrapped cakes are being sought and can be dropped off by April 01 at Love & Integrity Funeral Cremation Services, 4900 King Street, Greenville, Texas or by calling 903-453-8100.
